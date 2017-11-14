Chesapeake police search for credit card fraud suspect

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they’re searching for a man who they say used a stolen credit card to obtain more than $2,000 in cash and merchandise back in August.

Police say the incidents happened on Aug. 30, when the suspect fraudulently purchased merchandise from a store located in the 1500 block of Sam’s Circle. The suspect then used the same credit card account to withdraw money from an ATM in the 5200 block of Kempsville Road, according to police. The total loss totaled more than $2,000.

Those with information about the identity of the suspect are encouraged to call, text or submit an online tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.