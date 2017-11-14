Man stationed at Langley-Eustis arrested in 2009 Florida rape case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis has been charged in a violent rape case in Florida.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday that 26-year-old Timothy Damon Epps was arrested for an alleged rape from June of 2009.

Authorities say a 67-year-old woman reported that a black male knocked on her door and falsely identified himself as a law enforcement officer.

This suspect is said to have forced himself inside her house, threatened her with a firearm and dragged her to a bedroom.

Authorities say he then tied her to a bedpost using phone cords and raped her, before stealing $50 from her and leaving the house.

A DNA profile of a suspect was obtained from a sexual assault kit collected from the woman. No positive matches had been made in the case, however, until recently.

According to the sheriff’s office, Epps had provided his DNA for a criminal investigation being conducted by the military.

His DNA was then placed into a national database. The sheriff’s office received a match Oct. 25, identifying Epps as the suspect.

A detective investigating Epps’ history found he lived less than two miles from the woman at the time of the alleged rape. A 2009 picture of Epps was also found to contain similar physical features to a description of the suspect.

Detectives went to interview Epps at the base on Nov. 6, but the 26-year-old immediately asked for an attorney. Newport News police arrested Epps on a warrant from Marion County for charges of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with battery and impersonating a police officer.

The sheriff’s office says detectives believe Epps — who has lived in Florida, Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia — may have committed similar crimes in other jurisdictions.