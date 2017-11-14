Man indicted for murder in 2007 cold case shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 36-year-old man has been indicted for murder in a 2007 cold case shooting Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced indictments on Tuesday for Reginald Lee Jordan, Jr. in connection in the murder of Bryan Williams.

It is unclear how authorities identified Jordan as a suspect in Williams’ murder. The 36-year-old is also facing indictments for firearms and gang participation charges.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales released the following statement:

Whether they are current cases or 10-year-old cold cases, this office will vigorously investigate and prosecute offenders who commit violent crimes. The Multi-Jurisdictional Grand Jury is a valuable tool for law-enforcement agencies across Hampton Roads to investigate cold cases and gang participation, and Portsmouth is fortunate to have such a valuable asset meeting in its Circuit Court building once a month. The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office thanks its law-enforcement partners for their assistance in presenting this case.”

A bond hearing for Jordan has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.