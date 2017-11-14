Man accused of snapping chicken’s neck at Target store

HONOLULU (AP) — A 56-year-old man is accused of snapping a chicken’s neck in front of a Hawaii Target store after he was asked to leave the store because he brought a dead black bird in with him.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Walter Anderson was arrested on Nov. 3, shortly after employees say he killed the chicken that was in a tree near the Kailua Target and then grabbed another chicken from the tree and walked off with it.

Anderson pleaded not guilty on Thursday to second-degree cruelty to animals.

Target employees allowed Anderson to purchase the items in his cart despite him waving a dead bird at people, but then asked him to leave. That’s when they say he snapped the chicken’s neck before walking away carrying another chicken.