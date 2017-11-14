Man accused in Norfolk shooting, robbery arrested in Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing charges in an armed robbery that police say left one person shot.

Police say officers responded to a call about a possible gunshot victim Sunday night on Norchester Avenue, Kimball Terrace.

Officers found a man shot at the scene. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, but he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Police say an investigation found 30-year-old Eric Collins and the victim were arguing when Collins pulled out a gun and shot him. Collins took the man’s personal property before running from the scene.

Collins was arrested in Portsmouth on Monday, according to police.

He is being held without bond on charges of robbery, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.