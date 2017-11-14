Man accused in Ashanti Billie’s death due in court

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused in the kidnapping and killing of Ashanti Billie is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Billie disappeared in late September, when she didn’t show up to work at her job on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Police found her body almost two weeks later in Charlotte, North Carolina. Eric Brian Brown, a 45-year-old retired Navy veteran, has been charged in Billie’s death.

Court documents say Brown was a homeless retired Navy veteran who did construction at the shop where Billie worked in Norfolk. According to witnesses, he made crude sexual comments to Billie and attempted to flirt on several occasions.

Billie’s family expressed in a news conference last week that they were glad to see justice finally served in their daughter’s case.

“You knew exactly what you were doing. You preyed upon an innocent young lady, who happened to be my child, and that was the biggest mistake that you made. Promise you,” said Meltony Billie, Ashanti’s father.

Brown is scheduled to be in federal court for a 1:30 p.m. hearing. 10 On Your Side’s Deanna LeBlanc will have updates.