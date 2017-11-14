In the Kitchen: Jason’s Deli Catering Packages

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today in the kitchen we had Jason’s Deli with their convenient, creative catering packages for the holidays. Hope Dennis and Jonathon Payne showcased their sliced pepperoni salami combination with assorted cheeses, tasty flavored brownies, and other delightful finger foods. They have free delivery weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and all day on weekends with your package order.

Jason’s Deli

Catering for Entertaining packages

Four locations in hampton roads

Hampton, Newport News, Virginia Beach & Chesapeake

Order Online at JasonsDeli.com or with their new mobile app and enter promo code FDSC