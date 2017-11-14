Feds: Portsmouth woman stole from local union’s ‘sick and distressed’ fund

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An account set up to help “sick and distressed” members of a local labor union was nearly wiped out by a Portsmouth woman who used the money for personal benefit, including to pay for a cruise.

39-year-old Tamika Bullock pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the embezzlement scheme targeting the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 684.

Bullock was appointed the chapter’s secretary-treasurer in Sept. 2015.

The account is funded entirely by voluntary contributions, and is used to help members who are sick and/or out of work.

According to a release from United States Attorney Dana J. Boente, Bullock embezzled $24,600 in total from the union, with more than $21,400 stolen from the “sick and distressed” account.

Bullock made false statements about the balance of the account at monthly financial meetings with union membership, reporting the balance up to $15,000 higher than what was true.

She faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for embezzlement of funds from a labor organization.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2018.