Beamer, Cuddyer headline Virginia Sports Hall of Fame class

(WAVY) — The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2018 class of inductees. Headlining the class, former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer. After 29 seasons and 238 career wins, Beamer retired following the 2015 season.

Other members of the 2018 class include former Major League baseball player Michael Cuddyer. A 1997 graduate of Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake, Cuddyer 15 MLB seasons for Minnesota, Colorado and the NY Mets.

Rick Mahorn, who went to Hampton University, played 19 seasons in the NBA and won an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 1989,

Thomas Jones, an All-American running back at the University of Virginia, who played 12 seasons in the NFL.

Kara Lawson from Alexandria, who was an All-American basketball player at the University of Tennessee, and won an Olympic gold medal in 2008.

Chuck Hartman, who was a college baseball coach for 47 years, including 27 years at Virginia Tech where he won 961 games.

Megan Silva Schultz, a 3-time All-American basketball player at Randolph Macon and a former DIII national player of the year.

Doug Doughty, who covered UVA for over 40 years for the Roanoke Times.

The induction ceremony will be held on April 7, 2018 at the Sandler Center for Performing Arts in Virginia Beach.