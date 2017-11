PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today our studio audience was from Mended Little Hearts of Coastal Virginia. The lead coordinator Crystal McCullough was here to tell us about what they do, why they do it, and how you can help at their upcoming fundraiser.

Thankful Hearts Fundraiser

Saturday – 2pm to 8pm

Big Ugly Brewing Company

Chesapeake

For More Information, visit:

CoastalVA.MendedLittleHearts.net

or call (443) 783-0101

You can also find them on facebook @MLHCoastalVa