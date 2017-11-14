5 charged in attempted murder for hire investigation in Accomack

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Five people have been charged following an investigation into an attempted murder for hire in Accomack County.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, there was a multi-agency investigation last week into an attempted murder for hire of a testifying witness who was shot on Halloween night.

Two people were injured in the Oct. 31 shooting, which the sheriff’s office said happened on Linhaven Circle, near Painter.

A 31-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were found shot at the scene. The two were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, where they were initially listed in stable condition.

Felony arrest warrants were obtained for four people believed to have been involved in the planning of the murder and acts involving the attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office says multiple arrest and search warrants were executed during the investigation. The searches resulted in 11 ounces of cocaine, three firearms and $1,785 being seized, along with multiple cellphones and documents.

A total of five people were arrested — three of whom were charged with attempt to commit capital murder – murder for hire:

Evron Strand, 43, of Nelsonia

Aaron Bowens, 22, of Painter

Roquan Rogers, 19 of Exmore

Cynthia Harmon, 51, of Parksley, was charged with attempt to commit capital murder – murder for hire, accessory before the fact.

The fifth person arrested, 29-year-old DeBrandon Harmon, of Parksely, was charged with manufacturing sale and possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug.

All five are being held in Accomack County Jail without bond.

WAVY’s Matt Gregory is working to gather more details on the investigation.