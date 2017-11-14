3 killed in shooting at elementary school in California

TEHAMA COUNTY (KRON) — Three people have been killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Tehama County Tuesday morning.

Deputies received a report of shots fired at around 8 a.m. at Rancho Tehama Elementary school, according to Tehama County Sheriff’s Officials.

Deputies then learned that there were multiple victims at the elementary school.

The suspected shooter was shot and killed by law enforcement, officials confirmed.

Sheriff’s officials say the students are now at a safe location.

There are about 100 law enforcement officials at least five different crime scenes.

