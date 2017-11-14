PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This is a big weekend for raising food and money for our local food banks and we’re honored to be a part of the 21st Annual Mayflower Marathon this year… a three-day, non-stop food drive.

Rod Fitzwell, FM99 Sports Director, and Mike Arlo, long time on-air personality from 106.9 The Fox, joined Chris and Kerri with the details about this year’s Mayflower Marathon.

21st Annual Mayflower Marathon

Friday – Sunday

Hampton – Coliseum Marketplace at Coliseum Central

Virginia Beach – Pembroke Mall

Suffolk – First Team Subaru

Williamsburg – Farm Fresh on John Tyler Highway

For more information, visit WAVY.com

Tune in for a special Mayflower Marathon edition of The Hampton Roads Show… this Friday!

We’ll be doing the show LIVE at the Mayflower Marathon location at Coliseum Central in Hampton.