Volunteers needed to make special hats for newborns

(WFLA/WAVY) – The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.

The organization is looking for volunteers to knit or crochet infant-sized hats to support the third-annual Little Hats, Big Hearts program.

The program provides handmade red hats to babies born at participating hospitals in February for American Heart Month. The program aims to raise awareness about heart health and congenital heart defects.

Donated hats should be made with red cotton or acrylic yarns of medium to heavy weight. The yarn should be machine washable and dryable.

They’re also accepting yarn donation. Several hospitals in this region are participating in the campaign:

Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Sentara Obici Hospital

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Click here for more information.