Suffolk elementary students will soon have less homework

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One Hampton Roads school division is making some changes to its homework policy. Starting next year, children in Suffolk elementary schools will spend less time doing homework.

The school board started discussing the changes a few months ago, after parents voiced concerns during a board meeting. Not everyone supports the plan, but some parents 10 On Your Side spoke to think it is a good idea.

“So, I think if you are doing things with your kids on a regular basis, just in everyday life, they’re getting reinforcement on what they’re learning in school,” said Suffolk mom Danah Artis.

According to its research Suffolk’s former policy allowed for the largest potential amount of nightly homework for elementary students of any local school division.

