Special Report: Running Wild in the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — All up and down the North Carolina coast, residents tell 10 On Your Side that coyotes are becoming a concerning nuisance.

In a special report, 10 On Your Side’s Liz Kilmer shares stories from people who say the animals are too close for comfort — stalking families in residential areas and killing cats and dogs.

Kay Cole, a resident of Corolla, said, “It’s horrible. I can’t have a pet, and you know I won’t get another one until something’s resolved or I move or whatever. Because I just wouldn’t risk losing another dog like that, it’s sad.”

Tonight, we’ll talk about what can be done, and whether people are also at risk.

Look for the full report tonight on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.