School bus crashes into ditch in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS , Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a school bus ran into a ditch Monday morning in Newport News.

Dispatch tells WAVY.com the crash happened at Curtis Tignor Road and Susan Constants Drive. It was reported just before 9 a.m.

There were 10 students on board, according to dispatch.

Michelle Price, a spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools, says the bus was from Dutrow Elementary school. The road the bus crashed on leads up to the school.

A blurry image from a WAVY viewer showed the bus in a ditch off the side of the road.

Price says everyone aboard the bus was checked out, and there were no injures.

