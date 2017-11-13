Race for House of Delegates seat in Newport News still undecided

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly a week removed from Election Day, and the numbers are still not in for one race in Newport News.

Incumbent Del. David Yancey (R-Newport News) has a slim 13-vote lead over Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds for the 94th district in House of Delegates.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Democrats made a filing in court last week to see a list of rejected absentee ballots in Newport News.

The party wants to see the ballots and find out why officials rejected them. It’s a small number of votes, but it would be enough to possibly sway the vote in Simonds’ favor — and possible hand her the seat.

The Associated Press reports this race is one of three that is crucial in the GOP keeping a 51-49 edge in the House.

Election officials will be counting provisional ballots from last week’s election, including the race in Newport News.

Andy Fox will have the latest on this undecided race tonight on WAVY News 10.