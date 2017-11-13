Police holding blood drive for officer recovering from gunshots

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An emergency blood drive is being held Monday morning in Portsmouth in support of an officer recovering from gunshot wounds.

Officer Angelina Baaklini was shot last week on Hickory Street. Court records show Baaklini was attempting to detain a teenager who was reported as a runaway when the shooting happened.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and is now faced with numerous charges, including attempted capital murder and malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Police said in court the teen admitted to being a member of the “300 gang.”

The police department says it is holding an emergency blood drive at its training unit Monday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (That’s at 309 Columbia Street in Portsmouth).

Police said late last week that Baaklini was “progressing in her recovery” following two surgeries. A donation fund has also been set up for anyone wishing to make a financial donation.