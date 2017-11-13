Police, emergency crews respond to incident on MLK Expressway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police and emergency crews were called to an incident Monday morning on the VA-164 MLK Expressway in Portsmouth.
VDOT says the entrance ramp to Interstate 264 East was blocked, along with the High Street entrance to the expressway. A detour was put in place.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya tells WAVY.com there was a call for a crash Monday morning. Dispatch says it received a call shortly after 10:15 a.m. for an accident with injuries.
The circumstances and nature of the incident is unclear at this point.
Pictures from WAVY’s Jason Marks showed emergency crews at the scene Monday morning. Police could be seen on VDOT’s traffic cams blocking the High Street entrance for a brief period of time.
MLK Expressway Incident
MLK Expressway Incident x
Latest Galleries
-
MLK Expressway Incident
-
Norfolk Hampton Blvd Shooting
-
Fatal VB Crash
-
Memorial service for correctional officer killed in attempted prison break
-
Portsmouth Barricade Situation
-
Portsmouth Barricade Situation
-
Newport News Gas Station Fire
-
USS Oak Hill returns home from hurricane relief
-
Wife of Ralph Northam back in Hampton Roads to campaign
-
Wife of Ralph Northam back in Hampton Roads to campaign
WAVY.com is working to learn more about this incident. Stay tuned for updates.