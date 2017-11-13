Police, emergency crews respond to incident on MLK Expressway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police and emergency crews were called to an incident Monday morning on the VA-164 MLK Expressway in Portsmouth.

VDOT says the entrance ramp to Interstate 264 East was blocked, along with the High Street entrance to the expressway. A detour was put in place.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya tells WAVY.com there was a call for a crash Monday morning. Dispatch says it received a call shortly after 10:15 a.m. for an accident with injuries.

The circumstances and nature of the incident is unclear at this point.

Pictures from WAVY’s Jason Marks showed emergency crews at the scene Monday morning. Police could be seen on VDOT’s traffic cams blocking the High Street entrance for a brief period of time.

MLK Expressway Incident View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WAVY/Jason Marks VDOT 511 Traffic Cams WAVY/Jason Marks

WAVY.com is working to learn more about this incident. Stay tuned for updates.