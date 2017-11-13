Norfolk Police investigate shooting on Hampton Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Hampton Blvd. Monday morning.

Police tweeted they responded to a home in the 6100 block of Hampton Blvd. around 3:40 a.m. and found a 46-year-old man who had been shot.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers detained a 52-year-old man at the home for questioning, according to a news release.

Investigators have not released any other details.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates as they become available.