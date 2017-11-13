Know a homeless vet? Let them know about this event

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — This Saturday, homeless veterans from around the Tidewater region can receive a “one-stop shop” of care at the Department of Veterans Affairs’ annual Stand Down event in Hampton.

Stand Downs bring local VA medical centers and community organizations together across the country to help veterans receive care and get back on their feet. Medical screenings, housing assistance, access to residential treatment programs, legal and employment services, haircuts, showers, hot lunches, flu shots, clothing and health and welfare items will be provided.

Free transportation will be available at the following locations and times:

Hampton Human Services 1320 LaSalle Avenue 7:30 a.m. – 7:40 a.m.

Hampton Transit Center (Pembroke Avenue) 7:40 – 7:50 a.m.

Hampton VAMC (Dom) 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Julius Conn Gymnasium 7:30 a.m. – 7:40 a.m.

Newport News Transit Center 7:45 a.m. – 7:55 a.m.

McDonald’s, 2601 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News 8:05 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.

Judeo Christian Outreach, 1053 Virginia Beach Blvd, 8 – 8:30 a.m.

Union Mission, 5100 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, 8 – 8:30 a.m.

Salvation Army, 203 W. 19th Street, Norfolk 8 – 8:30 a.m.

Zion Baptist Church, 527 Green Street, Portsmouth, 7:30 – 8 a.m.

A similar event will also be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Richmond.

For more information, visit the Hampton VA’s homeless veterans page.