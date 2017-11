PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were joined in the kitchen this morning by Baxter Simmons from Paradise Ocean Club to make a couple of delicious dishes from his Thanksgiving Buffet: slow roasted New York strip loin and sweet potato casserole.

Paradise Ocean Club

Fort Monroe – Hampton

Make Your Thankgiving Buffet reservation today!

(757) 317-1234

info@paradiseoceanclub.com

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Paradise Ocean Club.