Hampton police search for Mega Mart robbery suspects

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery.

The robbery occurred just prior to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, at the Mega Mart located in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road, according to police.

Police say two unknown suspects entered the business, displayed a firearm and then demanded money from the clerk.

The pair obtained an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk and then fled the business in an unknown direction.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting “HAMPTONPDTIPS plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.