Dare Co. deputies search for strong arm robbery suspect

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County deputies say a woman held off a suspect who tried to rob her on Saturday night in Manteo, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The incident happened around 9:28 p.m., when police say the victim, a manager of a local business, tried to enter her home.

That’s when police say the suspect, described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes in his late teens or early twenties, attempted to take the victim’s purse and shoulder bag. The victim was able to hold on to her belongings and also may have struck the suspect in the process, according to police.

The victim was able to run away and scream for help, and the suspect fled the scene.

Deputies are seeking help from the public to solve this crime.

If anyone in the area saw something suspicious or has home video surveillance that may have captured the suspect, please contact Investigator Brent Doughtie at (252) 473-7611. The suspect may have a mark or bruise form the altercation with the victim.