Comfort and Joy Christmas Contest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It was a chilly weekend in Hampton Roads, cold enough to need the heat on. Turning on the heat is a comfort that doesn’t come easily in some homes.

Peninsula Heating and Air wants to change that for a local family. Steve Smith is the owner of Peninsula Heating and Air, and Steve joined us along with Faye Gibson and Calisse Manning to tell us all about the 10th anniversary of their “Comfort & Joy” Christmas Goodwill where someone will win a new heat system.

Application deadline is December 6th. Random drawing for 5 finalists December 7th. Live winner announcement on Friday, December 15th – streamed live on their Facebook page at 7:10 a.m.

Peninsula Heating & Air

(757) 877-4241

PHA4U.com

For more information and to nominate someone for the Comfort and Joy contest, click on the “Comfort and Joy” tab on the home page

You can also find them on Facebook at Peninsula Heating And Air.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Peninsula Heating & Air.