Virginia Beach Vietnam veterans honored at ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Veterans who served during the Vietnam War were honored Sunday during a ceremony at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The Hampton Roads chapter of the Military Officers Association, in partnership with the Department of Defense and a number of Virginia Beach veteran’s organizations, came together to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

The reception began with the pins and honor certificates presented at check-in by teams consisting of a Hampton Roads Chapter MOAA representative, an ROTC Cadet/Midshipman from ODU, and a NJROTC Cadet from the City of Virginia Beach High Schools.

Veterans or their surviving spouses received a special commemorative pin and all veteran spouses, immediate family members, and guests received a commemorative token for their support of the Vietnam veterans.

Speakers at the event included Congressman Scott Taylor, Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, and Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms.

The commemoration concluded with the playing of Taps by an US Armed Forces Bugler for all the deceased Vietnam veterans.