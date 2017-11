NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the Wards Corner section of the city.

Dispatchers say they received a 911 call just after 5 a.m. for a shooting in the 1700 block of Restmere Road.

Police found a victim with a gunshot wound but the injuries were not considered life threatening, according to dispatchers.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

