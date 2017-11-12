Naval Station Norfolk hosts Jr. NBA Clinic

NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) – Naval Station Norfolk hosted a Jr. NBA Clinic on Sunday.

The free clinic is one of many held across the United States to help the NBA tip off its expanded youth basketball participation program.

Jr. NBA is a free program that allows any existing youth basketball league to receive discounts on uniforms and other youth basketball resources as well as access to Jr. NBA events and opportunities, including NBA player/legend appearances, grant funding and professional development for coaches.

The NBA is promoting the Jr. NBA to installation leagues as part of a Commitment to Service initiative between the NBA and Department of Defense, which focuses on having athletes and service members work together to create a culture of service in their communities and promote healthy living, successful life transitions and good leadership.