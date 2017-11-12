Hertford man wins $200,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – A Perquimans County man will have some extra money for retirement after winning a scratch-off game.

Hertford resident Paris Whidbee won $200,000 this past week after buying a $5 Red Hot Slots scratch-off ticket at the Speedway on South Church Street in Hertford.

Whidbee claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

“When the ticket came out, I decided that I was going to win the $200,000 prize,” Whidbee said. “I did. It feels good to do what I said I was going to do. It will be nice to have some more money to put away”

Red Hot Slots launched in August with four top prizes of $200,000. One top prize remains.