FOX NFL Sunday broadcasts live from Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK (WAVY) – FOX Sports gave a very special Veteran’s Day salute to the men and women of the armed forces with a live airing of their premier NFL pre-game shows from Naval Station Norfolk. “FOX NFL Kickoff,” hosted by Charissa Thompson, former pro bowl tight end Tony Gonzalez, and the newest addition, Michael Vick.

“I’m proud to say that I’m from here, I’m proud to say that some of the prominent naval bases are in Virginia, and these (sailors) protect and serve our country, and exude great leadership,” said the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Famer and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback who first came on to the scene as a young quarterback at Warwick High School in Newport News.