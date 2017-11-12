Fire displaces two adults, four children from home in Western Branch

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A family is displaced after an attic fire destroyed their home in the Western Branch section of the city.

Dispatchers say they received a call at 1:16 a.m. for a fire in the 1000 block of Pine Grove Lane.

When firefighters arrived on scene a few minutes later, they found a two-story home with smoke and flames coming from the attic area. Fire crews immediately entered the home and began extinguishing the fire.

The fire was declared under control by 1:33 a.m.

Two adults and four children will be displaced due to this fire. The family is making their own temporary living arrangements.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

