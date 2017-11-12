Crews respond to house fire in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Crews from the James City County and Williamsburg Fire Departments responded a house fire in the Greensprings West area of James City County on Sunday.

Fire officials say they were dispatched to the 4000 block of Thorngate Drive at 5:05 p.m. for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a fire in the garage that extended into the attic of a two-story home.

The fire was marked under control at 5:48 p.m. The occupants were out of the home at the time of the fire and no one was reported injured.

The home suffered significant fire and water damage.

The cause is under investigation.