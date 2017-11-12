Coast Guard Port Security Unit 305 returning from deployment

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) – Members from Coast Guard Port Security Unit 305 are scheduled to return from a nine-month deployment on Sunday evening.

The PSU group deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinal in February.

Port Security Unit 305’s mission is to provide port security in support of military and humanitarian operations worldwide in a short amount of time.

10 On Your Side will have complete coverage of the return of the PSU 305 starting at 6 p.m.