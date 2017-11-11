Two men rob a Metro PCS store in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Metro PCS store Saturday night.

Two men entered the store located at the 12900 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6:30 p.m., according to police. One of the men was armed with a gun.

Witnesses told police the two men took money a customer, who was in the store with his family when the robbery occurred, as well as the business itself.

The two suspects ran away from the store after taking the money and no one was hurt.

The investigation remains active.