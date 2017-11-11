Musicians to gather in Norfolk to honor lives of homeless

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 150 musicians are coming together to help honor the lives of homeless people who have lost their lives on the street.

It’s the second year of the Street Requiem and this year, the Norfolk Street Choir will be performing to bring awareness to a group some may forget about.

“We started about a year ago with eight brave singers who came to rehearsal. That grew to 40,” said choir director Robert Shoup.

Shoup, who is also the music minister at Freemason Baptist Street Church, says the choir provides a community for those looking for one.

“We’ve had many come who stuck around for a bus pass and stayed because it was meaningful,” he said.

One of those is James E.White, who first started showing up about three months ago.

“I accidentally stumbled on it,” he said.

White says he came to get free breakfast at the church and just continued to come to practice.

“I enjoy it because I never knew such a thing could happen to me,” he said.

White is excited for Saturday’s event and hopes it it encourages others on the streets to turn their lives around.

“I am a testimony. I can’t tell them that. They gotta go through their thing. Pray, never stop praying. I don’t care who you are because there is a God and He will succeed in your life,” he said.

The Street Requiem starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Freemason Baptist Street Church in Norfolk.

A resource fair will also be held for those needing help.