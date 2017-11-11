Man turns himself in for fatal hit-and-run in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, 28-year-old Gregory A. Peterson turned himself in to Norfolk Police after a Pennsylvania man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday.

Police charged Peterson with felony hit-and-run and driving while suspended in connection with the incident.

On Nov. 7, police responded to the intersection of Saint Paul’s Boulevard and E. Charlotte Street for a car crash involving a pedestrian.

When officials arrived on the scene, they located John Cutillo III of Philadelphia lying in the roadway unconscious.

Despite medical care, Cutillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a red Jeep SUV was recklessly driving on Saint Paul’s Boulevard when it struck Cutillo while he was attempting to cross the street and did not stop.

Peterson is being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.