Friday Night Flights Full Episode 11-10-2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a special playoff edition of Friday Night Flights. Bruce Rader has all the scores and highlights on WAVY.com.
Class 6 Region A
Tallwood 7
Landstown 33
Ocean Lakes 28
Granby 14
Oscar Smith 28
Cox 21 (OT)
Woodside 29
Bayside 7
Class 5 Region A
Hampton 14
Gloucester 7
Indian River 76
Maury 41
Salem 28
Norview 6
Nansemond River 21
Princess Anne 6
Class 4 Region A
Deep Creek 39
Heritage 13
King’s Fork 70
Jamestown 7
Lafayette 48
Warhill 17
Smithfield 15
Lake Taylor 8
Class 3 Region A
Booker T. Washington
Phoebus (Saturday)
Park View 8
York 40
Lakeland 10
Norcom 7
Class 2 Region A
Bruton 0
Poquoson 62
Class 1 Region A
Northampton 3
Essex 56
Sussex Central 52
Middlesex 10