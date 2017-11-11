Friday Night Flights Full Episode 11-10-2017

An Oscar Smith player dives towards the pylon during a playoff game in 2017.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a special playoff edition of Friday Night Flights. Bruce Rader has all the scores and highlights on WAVY.com.

Class 6 Region A
Tallwood 7
Landstown 33

Ocean Lakes 28
Granby 14

Oscar Smith 28
Cox 21 (OT)

Woodside 29
Bayside 7

Class 5 Region A
Hampton 14
Gloucester 7

Indian River 76
Maury 41

Salem 28
Norview 6

Nansemond River 21
Princess Anne 6

Class 4 Region A
Deep Creek 39
Heritage 13

King’s Fork 70
Jamestown 7

Lafayette 48
Warhill 17

Smithfield 15
Lake Taylor 8

Class 3 Region A
Booker T. Washington
Phoebus (Saturday)

Park View 8
York 40

Lakeland 10
Norcom 7

Class 2 Region A
Bruton 0
Poquoson 62

Class 1 Region A
Northampton 3
Essex 56

Sussex Central 52
Middlesex 10

 

 

 