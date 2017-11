PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are in the 600 block of Lanier crescent for a single family home fire, according to Portsmouth Deputy Chief Jeff Meyer.

Dispatch said the call came in just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said no one is hurt, but one adult resident will be displaced because of the incident.

The cause is still under investigation.

