Downtown Tunnel turning lane scheduled to close for fire main repair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The outside southbound lane of the Downtown Tunnel on Court Street between Bart Street and Pavilion Drive will be closed for a week starting Monday, Nov. 13.

Dana Woodson with the City of Portsmouth told WAVY.com the lanes will be closed while Elizabeth River Tunnels (ERT) repairs a fire main located on the lane.

Woodson said the City Engineer was made aware of a problem with the main this past Thursday.

We are working to find out more details on the repairs.

The lane is scheduled to reopen Friday, Nov. 17.