Downtown Tunnel turning lane scheduled to close for fire main repair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The outside southbound lane of the Downtown Tunnel on Court Street between Bart Street and Pavilion Drive will be closed for a week starting Monday, Nov. 13.
Dana Woodson with the City of Portsmouth told WAVY.com the lanes will be closed while Elizabeth River Tunnels (ERT) repairs a fire main located on the lane.
Woodson said the City Engineer was made aware of a problem with the main this past Thursday.
We are working to find out more details on the repairs.
The lane is scheduled to reopen Friday, Nov. 17.