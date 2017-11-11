Coast Guard medevacs man from ship near Cape Charles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a container ship approximately 80 miles off Cape Charles Saturday.

The Coast Guard said the 26-year-old man was experiencing chest pain aboard the ship Norwegian Breakaway

The crew of Norwegian Breakaway contacted officials at the Fifth District Command Center in Portsmouth just before 1 p.m.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C. and hoisted the man and the ship’s nurse to transport them.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to receive treatment.