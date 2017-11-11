Back to back house fires in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two residential fires occurred within eight miles of each other Saturday evening in Hampton, according to Hampton Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum.

The first was called in at 3 p.m. for the 700 block of East Little Back River Road. Chittum said the first house fire has displaced four people as a result of an appliance failure.

The second fire was called in just before 3:30 p.m. for the 4000 block of Threechopt Road. One person has been displaced from this home. The cause of this second house fire was careless cooking, according to Chittum.

There were no injuries in either one of the fires.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims of both homes.