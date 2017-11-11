1 dead in early morning Hampton shooting

WAVY Photo/Chris Omahen

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police say one man is dead after an early morning shooting.

Dispatch received a call at 12:17 Saturday morning for a shooting in the 5000 block of 82nd Street.  When officers arrived, they found a man near the road with at least one gunshot wound.  Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating and have not released any suspect information.

WAVY Photo/Chris Omahen

 

10 on Your Side is still working to learn the victim’s identity and the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeLine at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.