1 dead in early morning Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police say one man is dead after an early morning shooting.

Dispatch received a call at 12:17 Saturday morning for a shooting in the 5000 block of 82nd Street. When officers arrived, they found a man near the road with at least one gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating and have not released any suspect information.

10 on Your Side is still working to learn the victim’s identity and the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeLine at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

