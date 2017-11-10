Video: Japanese PM Shinzo Abe takes a tumble on a golf course

KAWAGOE, Japan (NBC) — We all have our days.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apparently had one last Sunday while playing golf with President Donald Trump.

Japan’s TV Tokyo identified 63-year-old Abe as the golf player in the above video, playing out of a steep bunker.

After Abe made his shot, Trump — seen in a blue shirt — started to walk down the fairway. Abe quickly walked up to the lip of the bunker, but lost his balance and tumbled head over heels back into the bunker.

He made it out on the second try. Trump didn’t notice Abe’s tumble.

No surprise that the video has since gone viral in Japan.