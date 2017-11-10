Tanker truck hits barrier, spills 1,600 gallons of fuel in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Cleanup is underway after fuel spilled from a truck Friday morning in Hampton.

Hampton Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum said in a live video Friday that a tanker truck ran over a barrier, causing 1,600 gallons of fuel to spill. The driver was delivering fuel to a nearby HRT bus station.

Fuel has gone into a storm drain and the street, but Chittum said there is no danger to the public. Residents nearby have been asked to shelter in place; Algonquin Road at Victoria Boulevard has been shutdown.

The spill has been mitigated, according to Chittum. A hazardous materials (hazmat) team has responded to the scene, along with a cleanup crew.

