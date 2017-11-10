Police search for Suffolk Food Lion robbery suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say they’re searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Friday night at a Food Lion.

Police say a man entered the store located in the 1000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard just prior to 6:24 p.m., and robbed a cashier at gunpoint. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing a black jacket and a gray hoodie.

Police say no one was injured, and there is no surveillance video or photos of the incident at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up℠. When calling Crime Line, callers do not have to give their names or appear in court. If information leads to an arrest, the caller or “tipster” could qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.