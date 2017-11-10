NSU names Stith interim president

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University announced Friday that longtime NSU supporter and U.S. Army Veteran Melvin T. Stith will take the reins while the university searches for a new president.

Only 10 On Your Side was there as current President Eddie Moore announced his retirement in September. Moore was appointed in the Fall of 2013.

He cited his health as a major reason for his decision to retire.

Stith, 71, is a native of Jarratt, Virginia, and a 1968 NSU alumnus. He’s served on the university’s board of visitors since 2013 and as vice rector since 2016.

He received his bachelor’s degree in sociology from NSU, and his MBA and Ph.D. in marketing from the Martin J. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University, in 1973 and 1978.

Stith also reached the rank of captain in the Army while working with Military Intelligence Command.

With Stith’s resignation from the board of visitors, the board named Bryan D. Cuffee as vice rector and Elwood B. Boone III as board secretary.