Newport News man accused of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing several charges after a teenager accused him of sexually abusing her for several years.

Police say they were called to house in Newport News the night of Oct. 22. A woman there said her 14-year-old daughter told her she had been assaulted by a man she knew.

Officers spoke with the teen, who said this man had inappropriately touched her.

Police arrested 55-year-old Pernell Lee Viney on Thursday.

Viney is charged with sodomy, object sexual penetration, two counts of sexual assault, indecent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.