Man charged in fatal Chesapeake crash released from hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in a Chesapeake crash that killed a Norfolk man has been released from the hospital.

Police said officers tried to pull over Courtney Horan in early October for an expired inspection sticker. Horan took off, leading police on a chase that lasted three miles.

It ended after Horan rear-ended one vehicle, lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic. He then hit a Chesapeake Waste Management truck head-on.

The driver of the truck, 51-year-old George Harris, died at the hospital several hours after the crash.

Horan and a passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said Horan was released from the hospital on Nov. 9.

At the time of the crash, Horan was wanted out of Pennsylvania for larceny. He is now being held at Chesapeake City Jail on a second-degree murder charge for the crash.