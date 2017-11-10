Local Coast Guard crew awarded for response to rebel attacks in Yemen

Vice Adm. Karl Schultz, Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, presents 12 Coast Guardsmen assigned to the Maritime Security Response Team with the Navy Combat Action Ribbon in Chesapeake, Va., Nov. 8, 2017. The awarding of the Combat Action Ribbon to the crew of the USS Mason and Coast Guardsmen who were aboard marks the first time in more than 25 years the Navy has officially recognized a ship crew a sea for coming under enemy fire. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local U.S. Coast Guard crew was awarded this week for its response after their ship came under fire in 2016.

Coast Guard officials say twelve guardsmen assigned to the Maritime Security Response Team in Chesapeake were presented with the Navy Combat Action Ribbon.

It’s the first time in more than 25 years the Navy has officially recognized a Coast Guard crew that came under enemy fire.

The crew was assigned to the USS Mason while the ship was deployed off the coast of Yemen in 2016.

Officials say Houthi rebels attacked the ship multiple times over several days — firing missiles at Navy destroyers and other vessels in the process.

The Mason screen the other vessels and returned fire, allowing safe transit.

In this image released by the U.S. Navy, the USS Mason (DDG 87), conducts maneuvers as part of a exercise in the Gulf of Oman on Sept. 10, 2016. For the second time this week two missiles were fired at the USS Mason in the Red Sea, and officials believe they were launched by the same Yemen-based Houthi rebels involved in the earlier attack, a U.S. military official said Wednesday. According to the official, the missiles were fired early Oct. 12 at the USS Mason that is conducting routine operations in the region, along with the USS Ponce, an amphibious warship. The official said that neither missile got near the ship. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight/U.S. Navy via AP)