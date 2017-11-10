Local Coast Guard crew awarded for response to rebel attacks in Yemen

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local U.S. Coast Guard crew was awarded this week for its response after their ship came under fire in 2016.

Coast Guard officials say twelve guardsmen assigned to the Maritime Security Response Team in Chesapeake were presented with the Navy Combat Action Ribbon.

It’s the first time in more than 25 years the Navy has officially recognized a Coast Guard crew that came under enemy fire.

The crew was assigned to the USS Mason while the ship was deployed off the coast of Yemen in 2016.

Officials say Houthi rebels attacked the ship multiple times over several days — firing missiles at Navy destroyers and other vessels in the process.

The Mason screen the other vessels and returned fire, allowing safe transit.